Versailles FFA attends Darke County FFA Leadership Night

ANSONIA — The Versailles FFA participated in Darke County FFA Leadership Night on Dec. 10 at Ansonia.

The night was sponsored by the state FFA officers, Tyler Zimpfer and Kayln Strahley. The theme of the night was focused on service within the chapter and going above and beyond.

Members of the Versailles chapter were split up into small groups with other chapters to discuss service and how to improve their chapters. Afterwards, members enjoyed pizza.

Leadership Night also serves as a State FFA Degree requirement.

Members of the Versailles FFA in attendance included Clay Bergman, Darian Feltz, Ian Gehret, Elise George, Emma Peters, Tori Wuebker, Austin Timmerman, Troy May, Alex Kaiser, Laura Wuebker, Caden Buschur, Jon Gehret, Corey Timmerman, Franklin Shimp and Anna Barlage.