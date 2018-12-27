Rollover crash sends 3 teenagers to the hospital

GREENVILLE – A one-vehicle rollover crash resulted in a group of teenagers, all juveniles, being transported to Wayne HealthCare for their injuries.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and an officer from the Ansonia Police Department were dispatched to the 7300 block of State Route 118 in regards to a rollover accident with entrapment.

Arriving units reported finding a vehicle off the west side of the roadway with two of the three occupants out of the vehicle and walking while the third remained entrapped inside.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a blue Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on State Route 118 when the male driver loss control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the left side of the roadway and rolling at least once before coming to rest on the side of a hill.

Darke County deputies think drugs and or alcohol played a contributing factor in the crash, stating that all three teenagers involved in the incident admitted to deputies the use of marijuana just prior to the crash.

The teenage female front seat passenger had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle by Greenville Township firefighters before being transported to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue for what was described as minor neck and back injuries. The driver and a backseat passenger, both teenagers, also were treated on the scene before being transported for minor injuries to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Darke County deputies think drugs and or alcohol played a contributing factor in a crash Wednesday night, stating that all three teenagers involved in the incident admitted to deputies the use of marijuana just prior to the crash. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-032-2-.jpg Darke County deputies think drugs and or alcohol played a contributing factor in a crash Wednesday night, stating that all three teenagers involved in the incident admitted to deputies the use of marijuana just prior to the crash. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate Darke County deputies think drugs and or alcohol played a contributing factor in a crash Wednesday night, stating that all three teenagers involved in the incident admitted to deputies the use of marijuana just prior to the crash. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-016-2-1-1.jpg Darke County deputies think drugs and or alcohol played a contributing factor in a crash Wednesday night, stating that all three teenagers involved in the incident admitted to deputies the use of marijuana just prior to the crash. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate Darke County deputies think drugs and or alcohol played a contributing factor in a crash Wednesday night, stating that all three teenagers involved in the incident admitted to deputies the use of marijuana just prior to the crash. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-029-2-1-1.jpg Darke County deputies think drugs and or alcohol played a contributing factor in a crash Wednesday night, stating that all three teenagers involved in the incident admitted to deputies the use of marijuana just prior to the crash. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate