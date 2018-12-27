Batten, Timmerman and George name Versailles FFA members of the month

VERSAILLES – At the Versailles FFA meeting on Dec. 17, three dedicated members were recognized. They were Cayla Batten, Cory Timmerman and Emma George.

The first member recognized was Batten. She is the daughter of Suzanne Hippley and Chris Batten. She has participated in Parliamentary Procedures and Food Science CDE’s. She has been actively involved in the PALs, College and Military Fair, fruit sales, Color Run, Fall Harvest Sale, Shop and Crop, FFA camp, Greenhand Conference, Poultry Days, State FFA Convention, National FFA Convention, omelet breakfast, Culvers Ag Promotion, Blanket the World, Farm Day and many other activities. Her SAE consist of growing a garden and working at the FFA Greenhouse. Batten received a FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.

The second member we recognized was Timmerman. He is the son of Gary and Barb Timmerman. He has participated in Parliamentary Procedure, General Livestock and is in the Ag Sales CDE’s. He also has been actively involved in the Greenhand Conference, showing at Darke County Fair, trash pick up, Poultry Days, nursing home visits, can food drive, fruit sales, National FFA Convention, Feed the Farmers, Color Run, welding veterans projects, Veterans Day dinner, Farm Day and numerous other activities. His SAE consist of milking and selling goat milk and related products. Timmerman received a FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.

The final member recognized was Emma George. She is the daughter of Dan and Tara George. She has participated in Parliamentary Procedure and the Food Science CDE’s. She also has been actively involved in the fruit sales, Greenhand Conference, Veterans Day dinner, can food drive, Shop and Crop, State FFA Convention, pork loin dinners, nursing home visit, omelet breakfast, Blanket the World, Farm Day and numerous other activities. Her SAE consists of growing a garden. George received a FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.