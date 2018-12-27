MVCTC hospitality service students receive certifications

ENGLEWOOD – The Hospitality Services Level 1 students at The Miami Valley Career Technology Center recently received their Fire Safety Certification and American Red Cross Heartsaver CPR and First Aid Certification.

Working with the Englewood Fire Department, students learned about preventing and responding to fires. They were trained on when and how to use fire extinguishers, and the students had the opportunity to put out a fire. Students also received formal training and certification in CPR, infant CPR and first aid.

The training was completed in preparation to attend worksites at Aramark, Sinclair Community College and Cypress Pointe Health Care Campus in Englewood. Students receive hands-on experience in food service/prep, resident activities and housekeeping. The practical work experience gives the hospitality services students the opportunity to discover interests, strengths and improve their skills.

Hospitality Services Level 2 students received their Food Handler’s Certification from ServSafe. Students are required to demonstrate food safety and sanitation practices and pass a test in order to obtain certification. Chef Bergbigler, culinary arts junior instructor, assisted and prepared the students to pass the exam. The certification will give students an advantage when applying for entry-level positions in the food service industry.

For more than 45 years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults and organizations in the Miami Valley.