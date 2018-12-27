Comforting Comforters donations being accepted

DARKE COUNTY – In its first year of operation, Comforting Comforters has collected more than 150 blankets, more than 300 pairs of socks, numerous dog toys, hundreds of hygiene products for the homeless as well as non perishable single-serve food items.

The charity was started in December 2017 by sisters Rachel and Bridget Unger, now 18 and 11 years old, respectively. The sisters are on their third seasonal campaign of Comforting Comforters, which benefits those in Darke County and distributes donations through Community Action Partnership, The Darke County Animal Shelter and BARK Animal Rescue.

In the last year, the community has donated 154 blankets, 337 pairs of socks, more than 60 dog toys, summer cooling items for dogs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, non-perishable food items, cinch bags, 30 hats, feminine hygiene products, loose change from elementary aged kids to donate to the shelter and BARK, deodorants and numerous other items through collection efforts and even Bridget’s 11th birthday party when her friends brought dog toys in lieu of gifts.

The Unger sisters are asking for the community’s help again. The girls are collecting blankets, hat and socks for the homeless in Darke County with drop-off locations at Tangles salon in Greenville and the Greenville Public Library. Blankets, sturdy dog toys and cow hoof dog treats for the Darke County Animal Shelter and BARK Animal Rescue can be dropped off at DeColores Montessori School and Montage Cafe in Greenville.

For anyone who wants to donate to both causes, items can be dropped in any of the boxes at the four locations above. Blankets should be labeled with the cause for which they are intended.

Amazon Wish Lists also have been set up for those who prefer to donate online. Wish List links can be found on the Facebook page called Comforting Comforters; a pinned post has direct links and details.

Only new times will be forwarded to the groups, and used items will be discarded for safety and health reasons.

Comforting Comforters has received support from local businesses. George! Unlimited, Inc. stored the group’s collection boxes, which were assembled with donations from Lowe’s, so they could be reused.