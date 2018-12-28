Suspect reportedly flees from deputies again

MIAMI COUNTY — A suspect who led sheriff’s deputies on a short pursuit on Dec. 23 was reportedly involved with fleeing from deputies again on Thursday night, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating the suspect.

Terry L. McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, and Cassandra L. Brumbaugh, 30, of Ansonia, were discovered in the 4900 block of U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township in a stolen pick-up truck on Thursday night at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports. The vehicle fled from deputies, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle on the 5500 block of Buckneck Road when it became stuck in a muddy field.

The sheriff’s office identified the passenger as Brumbaugh, who was located and incarcerated on active warrants. Brumbaugh was picked up on a warrant for fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs from Miami County Common Pleas Court and additional warrants for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass out of Miami County Municipal Court.

The sheriff’s office also identified the driver as McReynolds, who was unable to be located and remains at large.

McReynolds and Brumbaugh are suspects in numerous theft and breaking and entering offenses that have occurred in northwest Miami County over the last few days, according to the sheriff’s office. They also have been involved in numerous motor vehicle pursuits after failing to comply with deputies attempts to pull them over.

McReynolds was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension this week. A warrant for McReynolds’ arrest was issued through Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

McReynolds fled from a deputy in the area of Greenville Falls Road and Cooper Road on Dec. 23 approximately 2:45 a.m., according to previous sheriff’s office reports. The deputy was attempting to initiate a traffic stop on McReynolds’ vehicle. McReynolds led deputies on a short pursuit before hitting a small tree on a property on the 2800 block of Harshbarger Road in Newberry Township and fleeing the vehicle on foot.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of McReynolds is asked to call the Miami County 911 Center at 937-440-9911.

