Suspect in pursuits arrested

MIAMI COUNTY — A suspect who reportedly fled from sheriff’s deputies twice was arrested.

Terry L. McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, was booked into the Miami County Jail on Friday evening. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a male subject staggering around in the area of the 5600 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township on Friday. The male subject was found to have been McReynolds, who was then taken into custody.

McReynolds and Cassandra L. Brumbaugh, 30, of Ansonia, are suspects in numerous theft and breaking and entering offenses that have occurred in northwest Miami County over the last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

McReynolds and Brumbaugh were discovered on the 4900 block of U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township in a stolen pick-up truck on Thursday at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to previous sheriff’s office reports. The vehicle fled from deputies, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle on the 5500 block of Buckneck Road when it became stuck in a muddy field.

The sheriff’s office identified the passenger as Brumbaugh, who was located and incarcerated on active warrants. Brumbaugh was picked up on a warrant for fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs from Miami County Common Pleas Court and additional warrants for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass out of Miami County Municipal Court. Brumbaugh is continuing to be held in the jail on a total $6,500 bond.

The sheriff’s office also identified the driver as McReynolds, who was unable to be located at that time.

McReynolds was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension after an incident on Dec. 23.

McReynolds fled from a deputy in the area of Greenville Falls Road and Cooper Road on Dec. 23 approximately 2:45 a.m., according to previous sheriff’s office reports. The deputy was attempting to initiate a traffic stop on McReynolds’ vehicle. McReynolds led deputies on a short pursuit before hitting a small tree on a property on the 2800 block of Harshbarger Road in Newberry Township and fleeing the vehicle on foot.

McReynolds is continuing to be held in the jail on a number of traffic violations, failure to comply with police officers and drug-related warrants.

Previously sought in connection with thefts

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

