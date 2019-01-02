January events planned at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – It’s a brand new year, and the Arcanum Public Library can help patrons get off on the right foot.

Individuals may come in to find a book to help get organized, start an exercise routine, plan healthy meals, learn a new hobby and lots more. Patrons can utilize the computers to start genealogical research or work on homework. They also can read or find a movie to watch during a cold spell.

The library has several programs planned for January.

StoryTime for preschoolers is held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Children listen to stories, sing songs, make a craft and more.

Kids in grade school can come to SPARK after school on Tuesdays from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. to play games, meet with friends and learn something new.

There will be an adult coloring session at 4 p.m. Jan. 15. Patrons can come in to enjoy a relaxing afternoon of coloring with other adults. No registration is required.

The book club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Newcomers are always welcome to join this lively group as they discuss the book of the month. This also is a drop-in program.

On Jan. 24, the Winery at Versailles will give an informative presentation about wine at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required for this educational event, and patrons are asked to call or come in to the library to sign up.

The adult winter reading challenge is set to begin on Jan. 7 and run through March 31. Each title a patron reads will be an entry to monthly drawings and a grand prize. Individuals may come in to the library for details and to get an entry log sheet.

Patrons can call the library for more information at 937-692-8484 or check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook and Twitter.