Versailles FFA places 3rd at Arizona Nationals General Livestock Judging Contest

PHOENIX – During Christmas break, members of the Versailles FFA state-placing general livestock judging team had the opportunity to travel to Arizona for the National General Livestock Judging contest sponsored by Arizona Nationals.

Members who were involved included Ben Albers, Emma Peters, Marcus Berger and Ian Gehret. These FFA members, along with advisers Dena Wuebker and Taylor Bergman, left for their trip on Dec. 28 and returned to Ohio on Jan. 1.

While in Arizona, the members enjoyed sightseeing and partaking in the many adventures Arizona had to offer. They also had practice judging to prepare them for the contest.

The team placed third overall out of 33 teams and was led by Emma Peters, who placed ninth as an individual, and Ben Albers, who placed 13. Peters also led the contest with highest overall oral reason scores in the senior division.

The Versailles FFA thank the following individuals and farms for hosting them for practices and working with them prepare for oral reasons: Ryan Sorensen, Isaac Gehret, Jordan Marx, Powell Creek Club Lambs – Gary Philpot, Daniels Sheep Farm – Brad Daniels of Indiana, Jason and Barry Shatto of Shatto Show Cattle, Goettemoeller Farms – Chris Goettemoeller, and Shooting Star Boar Goats – Doug Hesson family.

Versailles FFA earned the right to compete in this contest after placing in the top in Ohio in 2018.