Diabetic educator to speak at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn for January will feature Karen Droesch, diabetic educator and dietitian at Wayne HealthCare.

The title of Droesch’s presentation is “A New Look at Food in the New Year.”

“The new year is a great time to refocus on making healthy lifestyle choices, which includes eating healthy,” Droesch said. “Food is needed for our body to properly function and is an enjoyable part of life. However, you do not always eat because you are hungry. You tend to eat when you are stressed, bored, angry or sad. Mindful eating will help you to understand why you eat to help avoid extreme hunger and overeating.

“Mastering the grocery store is another great way to make sure you are choosing healthy food options. Join us as we discuss these topics to make healthy lifestyle choices.”

Lunch starts at noon on Jan. 16 at the library. Space is limited to 24 participants so guests should register at 548-3915.

Those who would like the boxed lunch from the Coffee Pot should let the library know. It costs $5 and includes a wrap, fruit, a salad or soup, and a beverage. Guests also can bring their own lunch or just come for the program.