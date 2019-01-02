Fort Loramie cheerleaders to host prom dress exchange

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie cheerleaders will host a prom dress exchange on Jan. 20 at Fort Loramie Elementary.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., individuals may drop off dresses, shoes and accessories. Items will be displayed for a non-refundable donation of $7 per dress, $3 per accessory and $3 for a pair of shoes.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., individuals may shop for dresses, shoes and accessories. Only cash will be accepted.

Admission is free, and dressing rooms will be available.

For sellers, money and unsold items can be picked up from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Any cash not picked up will be donated, and any items not picked up will be donated to charity.

For more information, contact Michelle at 937-710-3216 or Bridget at 937-605-5304.