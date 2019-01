NORTH STAR – The anniversary of Roe v. Wade is coming up soon, and the Rev. David Zink of St. Louis Church, North Star, is hosting an all-night vigil on Jan. 18 with Mass at 7 p.m.

The vigil will continue throughout the night with Adoration and end with a closing service at 8 a.m. Community members are invited to attend Mass and stop in any time throughout the night to pray for life.