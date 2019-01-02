Mississinawa Township trustees plan organization meeting

MISSISSINAWA TOWNSHIP – Mississinawa Township trustees will hold the 2019 Organization Meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mississinawa Township House.

The public is invited to attend any of the Mississinawa Township meetings. Township meetings are held the last Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Township House unless otherwise published.

Mississinawa Township Trustees are Eric Barga, Jeff Keller and Timothy Stump. The township fiscal officer is Sherry Dirksen. Mississinawa Township zoning inspector is Curtis Yount.