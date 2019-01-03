Construction project continues

GREENVILLE – The Fourth/Sweitzer street project may appear to be finished, but it is not.

The project is still underway. Therefore, the road remains closed to through traffic.

Brumbaugh Construction, the contractor, does have the initial two layers of pavement, sidewalks, curbs and landscaping completed; however, the city still is awaiting the installation of street lights and the final layer of asphalt.

Only local residents living within the immediate area, or local businesses, may use the road while it is still under construction.

The City of Greenville is very pleased with the progress that has been made thus far and looks forward to its final completion/opening in spring 2019.