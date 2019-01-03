Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust supports Empowering programs

GREENVILLE – The Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust recently presented a check to Empowering Darke County Youth, supporting its summer and after school tutoring programs.

President of the trust, Dianna Wagner, made the presentation to Empowering Treasurer Lyn Bliss. The Empowering Board, program volunteers and the students benefiting from the programs are extremely appreciative of the support.

The Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust began in 1990 with distributions made for the public benefit of residents of the Greenville area. Grants are made annually in June and December from the trust’s interest income. Trust fund members include Wagner, Jennifer Bish, Dr. Michael Fourman, Scott Zumbrink and Becky Jenkinson.

The Empowering after school program resumes Jan. 14 following the Christmas break. At this time, there are more than 100 students, grades kindergarten through eight, actively participating in the program. Since 2016, Empowering tutors and volunteers have worked more than 10,000 hours with more than 450 students.

As the program continues to grow, so does its needs. Donations may be sent to Empowering Darke County Youth, P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, OH. Adult volunteers are needed, as are snacks and supplies.

Anyone who would like more information on how to help can email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook.