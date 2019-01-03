U.S. Bank Foundation contributes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County

SIDNEY – U.S. Bank recently awarded a Community Possible grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County to assist with its Career Quest program.

Career Quest is a partnership with Sidney High School’s Opportunity School and offers one-to-one mentoring for youth to develop hope, build skills and prepare for future careers in the community.

Community Possible is the corporate giving and engagement platform at U.S. Bank, focused on the areas of work, home and play. The company invests in programs that provide stable employment, a safe place to call home and a community connected through arts, culture, recreation and play. Philanthropic support through the U.S. Bank Foundation and corporate giving programs reached $58.4 million in 2017.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s Career Quest program invests in the workforce by creating pathways in manufacturing, construction and health with local partners to assist youth with skills and services necessary to reach their maximum potential. The program provides pathways for success to post-secondary education by partnering with Rhodes State College and Edison State Community College to provide evidence-based curriculum, field experiences, internships, job shadowing and the opportunity to receive a credential and/or college credit.

Career Quest teaches financial well-being for work and life via the Federal Reserve Bank’s “Keys to Financial Success” curriculum. Students learn the knowledge, skills and processes required to make sound financial decisions and manage their own personal finances. Lessons engage students in critical thinking, problem solving and decision-making.

Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 60 students within its Career Quest program. High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies.

Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. This donation will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County to expand and continue its Career Quest program at Sidney High School.

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $465 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer.

U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company.

Individuals can visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news. For more information regarding U.S. Bank’s Community Possible grants, visit www.usbank.com/communitypossible.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. Anyone who would like to make a difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering or financial contribution, should contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information. The Career Quest program is still in need of at least 10 volunteers.