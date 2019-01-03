Mark McDaniel announces retirement date, plans for Tri-County Board transition

TROY – Mark McDaniel, executive director of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, has announced he will retire effective June 30.

He is the longest-serving executive director in the board’s 50-year history.

At a special board meeting in December, the directors of the Tri-County Board voted to name Terri Becker as McDaniel’s successor, effective July 1. Becker is currently associate director and chief finance officer. Becker has served with the board for 32 years.

McDaniel has been executive director of the Tri-County Board for more than 20 years, having joined the board Aug. 3, 1998. He has more than 40 years in social services, both public and private, including a time as executive director of a substance abuse agency in Van Wert. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana Weslyan University.

McDaniel was named Administrator of the Year in 2002 by the Ohio Advocates for Mental Health and the Board Director of the Year in 2005 by NAMI Ohio.

McDaniel will oversee the transition in day-to-day leadership throughout the balance of his tenure. He also will work to close out public fundraising for the One Wellness Place building project and oversee the opening of the STAR House transitional housing facility in Shelby County.