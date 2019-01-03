Grants awarded for Young Agricultural Professionals programming

COLUMBUS – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals program recently awarded $500 grants to 10 local YAP groups and one Collegiate Farm Bureau group.

Courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America, the grants fund YAP-focused educational programming or events, aimed at members ages 18-35.

The recipients and their programming:

Ashland/Wayne Counties YAP

Funds will support YAP’s third annual Ag Toy Drive in November. Toy donations over the past two years have resulted in more than $3,000 worth of toys being donated to Toys for Tots.

Ashtabula County Farm Bureau

The Ashtabula County Farm Bureau will partner with Farm Credit Mid-America and other local organizations to host a Developing Young Ag Professionals seminar for FFA, 4-H and Farm Bureau youth in which they will learn public speaking skills, interview tips and resume building.

Clinton County YAP

A “Sign, Sip and Paint” event is planned for YAP members and those interested in becoming a member. Participants will paint an agriculture-based picture while enjoying refreshments and camaraderie.

Darke County YAP

Plans are to create a “YAP Blastoff” event that will take place throughout the year and be focused on agriculture education and awareness. A goal is to create social networks that help YAP members improve their farming operations.

Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Williams Counties YAP

A “Young Farmer Resources” event will feature an evening of dinner, networking and learning about local resources available to young farmers. Topics include business planning, land access and starting a freezer meat operation.

Gallia County Farm Bureau

The Gallia County Farm Bureau board of trustees plans to start a local Young Farmers Community Council that will meet throughout the year and allow young farmers to talk about the physical, financial and policy struggles they are facing in agriculture today.

Geauga and Lake County Farm Bureaus

An Ag Career Day will be held at Lake Metroparks Farmpark with industry experts describing the wide variety of jobs available in the agricultural industry.

Montgomery County YAP

An “Equipment, Farm and Livestock Safety” event will be held during the county fair with various stations that have hands-on learning about farm safety.

Ohio State University Collegiate Farm Bureau

Collegiate Farm Bureau will partner with student clubs on an event that welcomes new students to Ohio State University and informs them on how to become involved with Collegiate Farm Bureau.

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

An educational series will teach residents about the life cycle of food and feature visits to working farms, meat processors, grocery stores, sale barns and an orchard.

Warren County YAP

Warren County YAP plans to do a financial literacy series with programs on credit, loans, financial security and debt.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals are singles and married couples ages 18 to 35 who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills. To learn more, visit experienceyap.com.