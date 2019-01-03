Darke County welcomes first newborn of 2019

GREENVILLE — On Wednesday evening, Darke County welcomed its first newborn baby of 2019, a girl.

Rilee Jo Phillips of Greenville, 20 inches long and weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 2 and under the care of Dr. Patrick Karr at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

Rilee Jo’s arrival was a birthday gift for her big sister, Hayden, born the same day five years earlier. As well, Rilee Jo was an early birthday gift for her mother, Brittany Phillips, whose birthday is Jan. 3.

“Her birthday is my birthday,” said Hayden, excitedly.

Brittany said she is “very happy” to give birth to Rilee Jo, but also “happy it’s over with.”

The newborn baby was also a gift for father, Steven Karnehm, and grandparents Tammy Phillips, Jeff Shiverdecker and Connie Singer.

Brittany said her labor lasted nine-and-a-half hours with no complications other than “having a hard time pushing.”

In honor of being the first baby born in 2019, Wayne HealthCare welcomed Rilee Jo with a special gift package, including a diaper bag, baby carrier, outfits, a photo album, and an afghan, hat, booties handmade by the Wayne Auxiliary, and a gift certificate for a photo session.

Wayne OB Director Regina Duff said seeing the first baby of the year is always exciting, and she further expressed excitement about Wayne HealthCare’s plans for a new Women’s Center, which will include a new obstetrics wing. The facility is scheduled for groundbreaking in April and will be constructed on Central Avenue in Greenville.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

