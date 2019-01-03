New Madison Public Library to begin winter reading program

NEW MADISON – The New Madison Public Library will kick off its winter reading program for readers ages 18 and older on Jan. 7.

Readers will earn entries into a prize drawing by reading books or a combination of books, magazines and attendance at library programs. Prizes are provided through the generosity of The Friends of NMPL and other donors. The program will end on Feb. 15. Patrons can stop in for guidelines, suggested reading and an entry form.

The New Madison Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at the library. Monthly meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The public is always welcomed.