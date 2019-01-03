St. Mary’s School registration open

GREENVILLE – The 2019-20 registration forms for kindergarten through eighth grade now are available in the St. Mary’s School office.

The school office is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The deadline for applying for financial aid is Jan. 22. Financial aid forms can be found on the school’s website, smsgvl.com. Ed Choice scholarships also will be available for incoming kindergarten through sixth grade students.

Individuals may contact the school office at 548-2345 with any questions.