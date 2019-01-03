Support group for widows, widowers forms

COLDWATER – A new support group for anyone who has been widowed is starting soon.

The group will be called “Rediscovering Joy” and will hold monthly meetings along with various other planned social activities. The group will allow widows and widowers of all ages to connect with others who understand what they are going through.

The meetings will be held on the second Monday of each month, starting on Jan. 14 and will be held in the private dining room at Briarwood Village, located at 100 Don Desch Drive in Coldwater. Meeting times will be from 6:30-8 p.m.

Locations and times of social events will vary. Judy Broering and Mary Wenning, who are both widowed, will be facilitators for the group.

For information, contact Broering at 419-733-5629 or Wenning at 419-678-8830. Email also is available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.

Reservations are appreciated but are not necessary.