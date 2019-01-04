Ribbon-cutting event planned to celebrate opening of Edison State campus at Eaton

EATON – Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson invites community members and supporters to help commemorate the opening of the Edison State Campus at Eaton with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 450 Washington Jackson Road.

The dedication will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 23.

In 2018, Edison State Community College announced it would partner with the Preble County Youth Foundation to bring accessible and affordable higher education to the region.

Since the announcement, the college has worked to create a campus location that supports the opportunity for credit and non-credit programs, including College Credit Plus coursework, degree and certificate courses, transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state four-year institutions, expanded articulation agreements and support to regional businesses with response to workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities.

Individuals should RSVP to attend the event by Jan. 18 by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu.