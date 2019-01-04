West Ohio Agronomy Day slated for Jan. 14

FORT LORAMIE — The 2019 West Ohio Agronomy Day will be held on Jan. 14 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie.

A light breakfast will be available starting at 8 a.m. with a marketing update from Cargill and Sunrise Cooperative at 8:30 a.m. At 9 a.m. the program including Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification (Core and Categories 1, 2 and 6) and the one-hour Fertilizer Applicator Recertification Training for those who are already certified to apply commercial fertilizers will begin. In addition, Certified Crop Advisor CEUs (NM, SW, IPM, CM, and S) and Commercial Pesticide Applicator Credits (Core, 2A, and 2C) have been approved. The program will conclude at 4 p.m.

Once again, Purdue’s Dr. Fred Whitford will be there, this time to talk about “Mixing Chemicals: Is there a right order?” Also presenting will be Dr. Pierce Paul, OSU Plant Pathology on “Plant Diseases,” Dr. Kelley Tilmon, OSU Entomology with a “Field Crop Insect Update” and Dr. Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension educator addressing “Management of Key Weeds” and “Principles of Weed Management.”

In addition, Dr. Elizabeth (Libby) Dayton, OSU research scientist will update guests on the “On-Field Ohio: Use Case for the Revised Ohio Phosphorus Risk Index” and Alan Sundermeier, OSU Extension educator will talk about “Using Cover Crops to Manage No-Till Soil Fertility” and “Is Your Soil Alive?” Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins and Dennis Riethman (OSUE Mercer County) will conduct the Fertilizer Applicator Recertification training.

The evening portion of the 2019 West Ohio Agronomy Day will be held on Jan. 22 at the VFW Post 4239 (I-75 at CR 25A, exit 94) in Sidney. This program will begin at 5 p.m. with a light supper and a marketing update from Cargill and Sunrise Cooperative personnel. Organizers will provide only Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification credits (Core and Categories 1, 2 and 6) and the one-hour Fertilizer Applicator Recertification Training; no Commercial Pesticide or CCA credits. These trainings will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and will be conducted by OSU Extension personnel.

Individuals can find a copy of the tentative schedule for both events at www.shelby.osu.edu. The registration fee varies based on credits needed: $30 for the Private or Commercial Pesticide Applicator Recertification, $10 for the Fertilizer Applicator Recertification, $10 for CCAs and for those coming just for the fun, food, fellowship and lots of information. Contact the Shelby County Extension office at 937-498-7239 or email Debbie Brown at brown.1522@osu.edu to make a reservation. Guests are asked to be sure to indicate which program they wish to attend (daytime or evening) and what credits they need.

Sponsors for the 2019 West Ohio Agronomy Day include A.G. Boogher & Son, Inc. (Wapakoneta), Fertilizer Dealer Supply (Anna), From the Ground Up Ag Service, LLC (Anna), Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed (Jackson Center and Pemberton), New Ag Horizons (Minster), Lena Ag Center (Conover), Farm Credit Mid-America (Versailles), Precision Agri-Services – Planter and Technology Service (Minster), Ohio Soybean Council, Otte Ag, LLC (Maria Stein), Koenig Equipment (Anna), Cargill (Sidney), Seed Consultants (Maria Stein and other), Precision Agri-Services, Inc. (Minster), Ohio Corn and Wheat (Delaware) and Shelby County Farm Bureau.