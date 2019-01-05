Emily N. Dimmick makes Dean’s List at Spring Arbor University

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. – Exactly 335 students made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester at Spring Arbor University.

Among the students on the Dean’s List was Emily N. Dimmick, a junior from Versailles.

Spring Arbor University is a Christian liberal arts university located in Spring Arbor, Michigan. SAU offers more than 70 majors and programs to undergraduate students. As a leader in adult and professional studies, Spring Arbor University continues to reach out to working adults who wish to complete associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees. With programs offered throughout locations in Michigan, Ohio and online, the university continues to meet the growing needs of its students.

Spring Arbor University helps students pursue wisdom by offering an education grounded in a mission statement known as “The Concept.”

Spring Arbor University is a community of learners distinguished by its lifelong involvement in the study and application of the liberal arts, total commitment to Jesus Christ as the perspective for learning and critical participation in the contemporary world.