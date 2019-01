NEW CONCORD – Students from Greenville have been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord.

Brandon Beyke, Alli Hill and Karsyn Shaffer were named to Muskingum University’s Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

To be named to the Dean’s List, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.

For more information about Muskingum University, visit muskingum.edu.