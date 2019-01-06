Greenville’s Hayley Maher named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Mount Union

ALLIANCE – The University of Mount Union has announced that Hayley Maher of Greenville has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.

Maher was one of 604 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

The University of Mount Union, founded in 1846, is a four-year, private institution grounded in the liberal arts tradition. The university is located in Alliance, 80 miles of both Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Mount Union offers an array of broad-based and career-specific undergraduate and graduate programs to its 2,300 students. Among members of the 2016 graduating class, 94 percent had started a professional position, had been accepted to graduate school or were pursuing continuing education, all in an average of two months after graduation (81 percent of the Class of 2016 self-reported).

