Auditor-Elect Keith Faber appoints Tim Keen, Tom Ruebel and other key positions

COLUMBUS – Auditor-elect Keith Faber announced additional appointments to the Auditor’s Office.

“I’m honored to have some of the best and brightest join our office,” Auditor-elect Faber said. “This dynamic group of all-stars with unparalleled experience and talent will think outside the box to help state government work better for Ohioans.”

Auditor-elect Faber announced the following appointments:

Tim Keen, senior adviser to the auditor and chief financial officer

Keen has a long resume of public service but most recently served as the state’s chief financial officer as the director of the Office of Budget and Management. Before he was appointed the Director of OBM, he was the senior policy adviser to Auditor Mary Taylor. Director Keen received an undergraduate degree in communications from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.

Tom Ruebel, director of government relations

Ruebel was most recently senior vice president and director of government affairs at Fifth Third Bank, leading public sector advocacy efforts in Ohio and nine other states. In addition to his private sector experience, Ruebel served for eight years in leadership positions in state government at both the Ohio Department of Development (now the Development Services Agency) and the Ohio Department of Taxation. Ruebel has significant political experience at the state and local levels and graduated with a degree in political economics from Hillsdale College.

Alex Bilchak, deputy chief of staff

Bilchak joins the Auditor’s Office after years of state service including the Department of Commerce and the Ohio Senate. Bilchak is a captain in the United States Air Force Reserve and is currently assigned to the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He holds an undergraduate degree in political science from Youngstown State University and has a master’s degree from the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron.

Allie Dumski, press secretary

Specializing in communications, Dumski started in the Senate president’s office with Faber and served as his legislative aide in the Ohio House of Representatives. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University where she served on the Board of Trustees and as student body president.

James Coyne, director of regional liaisons

Coyne brings statewide political experience to the office. After graduating from Ashland University’s Ashbrook Scholar program, Coyne worked as a fellow for the Legislative Service Commission in Faber’s Ohio House of Representative Office.

Previous hiring announcements include Deputy Chief Auditor Bob Hinkle, Sloan Spalding as chief of staff and Mary DeGenaro as chief legal counsel. Faber assumes office as Ohio’s 33rd Auditor of State on Jan. 14.