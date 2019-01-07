Versailles FFA to host free breakfast, youth farm display contest

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni will host an omelet breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 to recognize the local agriculturalists and promote the agriculture industry.

There will be free omelet breakfasts for all in attendance. This breakfast is free but will require RSVP to ensure proper breakfast.

The breakfast also will include a farm toy show, agriculture displays to promote the industry and farm displays created by the local youth. This event will be open for all of the public to enjoy.

Toy show vendors that will be present at the breakfast include Kris Hinton from Rockord. Hinton’s collection includes custom farm toys, small scale livestock and machinery buildings. The collection of Jim Ford of Athens focuses on 1/64 scale farm toys and custom built farm toys. The collection of Tom Barga of North Star focuses on custom and scratch built farm toys and 1/64 scale farm toys.

The Versailles FFA chapter invites and encourages the youth of Darke County to participate in a farm toy display contest. This contest is completely cost free.

Awards and monetary prizes will be awarded for each division sponsored by the Darke County Farm Bureau. All participants will receive a small prize; however, first place in each division will receive $25, second place $15 and third place $10.

All displays along with a tag with the entrant’s name and age must be delivered to Versailles FFA Adviser Dena Wuebker at Versailles Schools near the Greenhouse door (Door 4) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

All displays will be judged prior to the breakfast, and the farm displays will be displayed on the stage of the cafetorium where all attendees will be enabled to view the displays.

Farm displays can be torn-down and loaded out between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Feb 23.

The rules and regulations for the farm youth display can be received by emailing dena.wuebker@vtigers.org. Individuals also can find the information on the Versailles Exempted Village School website under the high school followed by FFA link.

Guests should RSVP for the breakfast to Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369 or through above email, Taylor Bergman at Taylor.Bergman@vtigers.org or 937-621-9136, Versailles FFA President Jacob Wuebker at 937-417-8798 or Versailles FFA Vice President Marcus Berger at 937-621-9249. RSVPs for the breakfast should be received by Feb 20.