Versailles FFA holds safety poster contest

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA sponsored a safety poster contest and did a presentation about farm, home and community safety for the Versailles Elementary second grade students.

Students were able to create a poster to demonstrate what they have learned as part of the Versailles FFA safety committee presentations.

The posters were judged by all Versailles FFA members, and the results included: fifth place, Cole Billenstein; fourth place, Blake Curtis; third place, Blake Pitsenbarger; second place, Aleta Longfellow; and first place, Kyra Bergman.

The winners each received a special gift and all second grade students received a Christmas pencil, stickers and coloring worksheets.

This activity was sponsored by the Versailles FFA Safety Committee, which includes Emma Peters, Melissa Gigandet, Aaron Buschur, Josh Luthman, Derek Cavin, Dylan Johnson, Evan Rammel, Payton Niekamp, Franklin Shimp and Nick Harsh.