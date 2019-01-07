Versailles FFA holds safety poster contest

Aleta Longfellow placed second in the farm safety poster contest.
Blake Pitsenbarger, who placed third in the safety poster contest, is shown with FFA member Franklin Shimp.
Versailles FFA member Nick Harsh is pictured with Blake Curtis, who placed fourth in the safety poster contest.
FFA member Emma Peters congratulated Cole Billenstein, who placed fifth in the safety poster contest.
Kyra Bergman placed first in the farm safety poster contest hosted by the Versailles FFA. She was presented her awards by FFA member Derek Cavin.
VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA sponsored a safety poster contest and did a presentation about farm, home and community safety for the Versailles Elementary second grade students.
Students were able to create a poster to demonstrate what they have learned as part of the Versailles FFA safety committee presentations.
The posters were judged by all Versailles FFA members, and the results included: fifth place, Cole Billenstein; fourth place, Blake Curtis; third place, Blake Pitsenbarger; second place, Aleta Longfellow; and first place, Kyra Bergman.
The winners each received a special gift and all second grade students received a Christmas pencil, stickers and coloring worksheets.
This activity was sponsored by the Versailles FFA Safety Committee, which includes Emma Peters, Melissa Gigandet, Aaron Buschur, Josh Luthman, Derek Cavin, Dylan Johnson, Evan Rammel, Payton Niekamp, Franklin Shimp and Nick Harsh.
