J. R. Clarke Public Library to host meeting for volunteers

COVINGTON – J. R. Clarke Public Library will hit the ground running this January.

The library will hold an informational meeting for anyone interested in volunteering at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 in the lower level Community Room. Guests are encourage to bring questions, recommendations, suggestions and answers.

The library thanked Darlene Bodenmiller and the current Friends of J R Clarke Public Library for all they do to make the community and area library the best it can be.

The meeting will be with Bodenmiller and Director Cherie Roeth. Light refreshments will be served.

Patrons can call with any questions at 937-473-2226. There also will be a sign-up sheet at the library.

Roeth also has a special afternoon or evening meeting for all homeschooling parents or anyone interested in what the public library can do for them, their children and their families.

Roeth will talk briefly about how J. R. Clarke Public Library can integrate skills and subject areas through the resources that the library offers. In addition, there will be a brainstorming session on what additional skills or activities parents would like their children to experience.

J. R. Clarke Public Library also has many free digital databases that can complement what is being taught at home. Different types of art, musical experiences, photography and science, technology, engineering, the arts and math will be discussed.

The date is Jan. 17, and the library will hold two meeting times, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The location will be the lower Community Room.

Patrons can sign-up in advance by contacting the library at 937-473-2226 or by stopping in.

J. R. Clarke Public Library will provide some activities for the children during the meeting. Light refreshments will be served.