Darke County students named to Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University

ADA – The following students from Darke County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2018-19 at Ohio Northern University.
- Ashlyn Cordonnier, Versailles, Versailles High School
- Chelsea Groff, Versailles, Versailles High School
- Kristin Langston, Versailles, Versailles High School
- Allison Moore, Arcanum, Arcanum-Butler High School
- Luke Shellhaas, Greenville, Versailles High School
- Megan Stephan, New Madison, Tri-Village High School
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.