Darke County students named to Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University

ADA – The following students from Darke County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2018-19 at Ohio Northern University.

Ashlyn Cordonnier, Versailles, Versailles High School

Chelsea Groff, Versailles, Versailles High School

Kristin Langston, Versailles, Versailles High School

Allison Moore, Arcanum, Arcanum-Butler High School

Luke Shellhaas, Greenville, Versailles High School

Megan Stephan, New Madison, Tri-Village High School

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.