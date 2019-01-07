Posted on by

Darke County students named to Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University


ADA – The following students from Darke County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2018-19 at Ohio Northern University.

  • Ashlyn Cordonnier, Versailles, Versailles High School
  • Chelsea Groff, Versailles, Versailles High School
  • Kristin Langston, Versailles, Versailles High School
  • Allison Moore, Arcanum, Arcanum-Butler High School
  • Luke Shellhaas, Greenville, Versailles High School
  • Megan Stephan, New Madison, Tri-Village High School

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.