Maria Stein Shrine to host St. Dymphna prayer service

MARIA STEIN – Prayer to ask the help of Saint Dymphna, the patron saint of those suffering from neurological and mental health conditions, will take place on Jan. 27 in the Adoration Chapel at Maria Stein.

The service begins at 2 p.m. It is open to the public, especially those who personally suffer from, are concerned about and give care to those suffering from these conditions.

The service will include a prayer, song, testimonials and veneration of the relic of Saint Dymphna. Refreshments and a short social period will follow.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road. in Maria Stein.

To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.