Versailles FFA to host Soup and Sandwich Social

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA Alumni & FFA Chapter will conduct its 23rd annual Soup and Sandwich Social on Feb. 2 in the Versailles Schools cafetorium at 280 Marker Road, Versailles.

Serving will begin at noon and run until 8:30 p.m. All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA alumni activities and scholarship.

The menu for Soup and Sandwich Social will consist of homemade chicken noodle soup, chili soup, hot chicken sandwiches, barbecue pork sandwiches, hot beef sandwiches, sloppy joe sandwiches, coney dog sandwiches, hot dog sandwiches, nachos and cheese, pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, salad and drinks.

This activity is in conjunction with the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games against Russia and the freshman, junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Anna. Carry-outs are available.