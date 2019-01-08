Beginning beekeeping class scheduled

CELINA – Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association will host its fifth annual beginning beekeeping class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Richardson-Bretz Building in Celina.

This full-day class will cover everything individuals need to know to begin keeping bees, including honeybee biology, castes and nutrition, as well as parts of a hive and equipment needed, products of the hive, honeybee pests and diseases. Demonstrations will be given on assembling frames and installing foundation, along with instruction on how to work a hive.

The cost of the class is $50 per person, which includes the textbook “Honey Bee Biology and Beekeeping.” A spouse or guest also can register for $25 per person with no textbook.

Attendees will receive beekeeping supply catalogs, literature and handouts. Each person registered also will receive a one-year membership in Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association, a one-year membership in the Ohio State Beekeepers Association and the chance to win several beekeeping-related door prizes. Attendees will be given information about ordering honeybee nucs from northern climate stock.

Dwight Wells from Tipp City will be the main instructor. Wells is a recognized speaker from many states and collaborates with Greg Hunt of Purdue University on improving the “Indiana Leg Chewers,” a genetic strain with traits that attack the pest varroa mite. Wells also has taught queen grafting and is director of Sustainable Genetic Technologies Network, a collaborative effort in artificial insemination with Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Registration is on a first-come, first served basis and class size is limited to 35 people. To enroll or for more information, go to www.gglba.ohiostatebeekeepers.org or contact Mark Beougher at 419-305-8662 or Rich McNaughton at 419-733-7424.

The Richardson-Bretz building is located at 119 W. Fulton St. in Celina, just behind the Mercer County Library. Coffee, doughnuts and refreshments are included. Attendees are responsible for their own lunches.

Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association meets monthly at the St. Marys Community Library on the second Tuesday of the month. Meetings run from 7 until 9 p.m. and are open to the public.