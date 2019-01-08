Union City man arrested on child molestation charge

UNION CITY, Ind. — A Union City, Indiana, man is in jail, facing multiple child molestation charges.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Charles Andrew Eldridge, age 46, of Lutheran Terrace in Union City, Indiana, was incarcerated on two counts of child molestation (Level 1 felonies), one count of attempted child molestation (Level 1 felony) and one count of child solicitation (Level 4 felony).

This investigation began as an undercover operation, in which a Randolph County detective posed as a 13-year-old female on a social media site. Eldridge began communicating with the “13-year-old female” and eventually agreed to meet up at a location in Union City and engage in sexual acts with the child. When Eldridge arrived, he was greeted by several police officers. Eldridge then was transported to the Randolph County Jail where an interview was conducted.

During the course of the interview, Eldridge also admitted to engaging in sex acts with a different child younger than 13 years of age on multiple occasions.

He is being held in the Randolph County Jail without bond pending an initial court appearance.

“This case shows a great example of why our investigators engage in this type of proactive policing. By conducting this online sting operation, our investigators were able to uncover an unreported molestation case that had already occurred,” Randolph County Sheriff’s Department Captain Tom Pullins said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation will continue.

Nabbed by online sting operation