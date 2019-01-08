Manchester sworn in as state representative of the 84th House District

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) was sworn in to her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives during Monday’s session.

She represents the 84th District, which includes Mercer County, as well as portions of Auglaize, Darke and Shelby counties.

“I am honored to serve the 84th House District in this role,” Manchester said. “Thank you for placing your trust in me. I look forward to working hard and making sure that your voice is heard in Columbus.”

Manchester graduated from The Ohio State University in 2010 with degrees in psychology and political science. Following graduation, she spent a year in Venezuela, leading a Campus Crusade for Christ team of fellow American college-graduates in establishing an organization at a Venezuelan University and ministering to a local orphanage.

In 2011, Manchester moved to Washington, D.C., where she earned her masters degree in political management from The George Washington University. In D.C., Manchester began her career in public service, working for Congressman Jim Jordan’s office and advancing policies she cared about most, such as preserving the agriculture industry and advocating for business. Leading up to the General Election of 2016, Rep. Manchester helped lead Republican Party efforts from the 84th District, ensuring President Donald Trump’s victory in Ohio.

Most recently, Manchester served as the community outreach director for a non-profit organization that mentors kids through community-based programs across three counties. Additionally, Manchester is an active member of New Hampshire Community Church, where she heads the Local Missions Team responsible for developing partnerships between the church and other organizations in the community.

Monday’s Ohio House session marked the beginning of the 133rdGeneral Assembly.