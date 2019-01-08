Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks mentors during National Mentoring Month

DARKE COUNTY – January is National Mentoring Month, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is celebrating those who are already volunteering as mentors, “Bigs,” and also recruiting volunteers.

Every January, the news is full of the same stories: people are trying to eat more healthfully, hit the gym more often. This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is changing that story and asking: What if this year, you could resolve to something more important, more impactful? What if you could make a resolution worth keeping, one that inspires more resolutions? In 2019, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is asking people in our local communities to resolve to become a Big Brother or Big Sister.

“Bettering yourself in the new year is a great goal,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said, “but we know people are also thinking about how to better their community and how to make sure that when they reflect on the year, they know they made a difference.”

Currently, there are 20 children in Shelby County and eight children in Darke County waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister, and the only way to ensure they have someone to inspire them to reach their potential is for more adults to step up and volunteer to become a Big Brother or Big Sister. Being a Big means committing to spending a few hours a month with a young person doing things that you love to do, like playing basketball, visiting the library or learning how to cook.

On social media, local residents can get involved by following Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Throughout the month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is encouraging followers to tag a friend who would be a great Big Brother or Big Sister, using the hashtag #TheBigResolution. Visit www.thebigresolution.com to learn more.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is a non-profit United Way partner agency. Those who would like to become a volunteer, event sponsor, donor or learn more about how to defend the potential of youth in our community should contact the local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.