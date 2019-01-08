Trash dumping costs taxpayers

DARKE COUNTY – Each year the Darke County Park District is forced to spend more than $1,000 in taxpayers’ money to clean up and remove trash dumped on park property.

Recently Turkeyfoot Preserve on Bishop Road, just south of Greenville off State Route 121, was the victim of yet another dumping. A pile of trash was dumped near the parking area.

This dumping was in direct violation of not only Darke County Park District rules and regulations but also of the Ohio Revised Code. It is illegal to dump trash, household goods, yard waste, construction materials or other refuse on park property.

Each time an issue like this arises, every attempt is made to locate, charge and prosecute the person responsible.

“We need the general public’s help in matters like this. If you see any suspicious activity in the parks during business hours, please call the Nature Center at 548-0165 or the Darke County Sheriff’s office after hours at 548-2020,” Director of the Darke County Park District Roger Van Frank said. “Tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible may carry a reward.”

As a reminder, the Darke County Park District, in conjunction with the Darke County Solid Waste Management District, is offering its Christmas Tree Recycling program again through Jan. 17. Community members are asked to bring their live, undecorated trees to Shawnee Prairie Preserve and follow the signs to the drop off location.

The Darke County Park District requests that if anyone has information on this trash dumping to contact the park office at 548-0165.