Abigail Bruns earns Dean’s List recognition at Lincoln Memorial University

HARROGATE, Tenn. – Lincoln Memorial University has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall semester of 2018.

Lincoln Memorial University honored 628 undergraduate students. To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Included on the Dean’s List was Arcanum graduate Abigail Bruns.

