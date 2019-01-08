Bradford Lions host barbecue chicken, pork chop dinner

BRADFORD – The Bradford Lions are having a barbecue chicken and pork chop dinner on Jan. 27.

All dinners will be carryout, and pre-sale tickets at $7 each are needed. Individuals may purchase tickets at both Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance Bradford office or from any Bradford Lions or Lioness members. Individuals also may call Joanne Ferree at 620-7225 or Kathy Myers at 448-2667 by the ticket deadline purchase date of Jan. 20.

Dinners consist of one half barbecue chicken or two pork chops, served with applesauce, chips and roll with butter prepared by Romer’s Catering. Dinners may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Clark’s Pizza, Bradford location.

Profits will go toward purchase of eye exams and glasses, recognition of Bradford students and other ongoing Bradford Lions community projects.