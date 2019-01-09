Hunters harvest more than 14,000 deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season

COLUMBUS – Hunters checked 14,182 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, Jan. 5-8, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

During last year’s muzzleloader season, 13,268 white-tailed deer were checked.

Hunters in Darke County checked 54 white-tailed deer this year, up from 28 a year ago.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter, as archery season remains open through Feb. 3.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

Individuals can find more information about deer hunting in the Ohio 2018-19 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

An updated deer harvest report is posted online each Wednesday at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters using muzzleloaders during the four-day deer-muzzleloader season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for this year’s season, and last year’s numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 284 (208); Allen: 56 (57); Ashland: 278 (204); Ashtabula: 310 (316); Athens: 359 (351); Auglaize: 61 (57); Belmont: 254 (306); Brown: 235 (159); Butler: 97 (93); Carroll: 363 (348); Champaign: 92 (60); Clark: 60 (47); Clermont: 178 (109); Clinton: 67 (63); Columbiana: 240 (292); Coshocton: 485 (487); Crawford: 93 (51); Cuyahoga: 1 (2); Darke: 54 (28); Defiance: 147 (91); Delaware: 79 (62); Erie: 43 (42); Fairfield: 144 (156); Fayette: 34 (29); Franklin: 37 (34); Fulton: 43 (40); Gallia: 203 (176); Geauga: 71 (102); Greene: 57 (51); Guernsey: 434 (463); Hamilton: 41 (34); Hancock: 70 (59); Hardin: 115 (101); Harrison: 326 (346); Henry: 48 (25); Highland: 219 (203); Hocking: 264 (358); Holmes: 330 (278); Huron: 175 (121); Jackson: 236 (218); Jefferson: 164 (182); Knox: 397 (328); Lake: 23 (31); Lawrence: 127 (83); Licking: 416 (363); Logan: 140 (127); Lorain: 138 (136); Lucas: 27 (28); Madison: 37 (21); Mahoning: 127 (138); Marion: 61 (49); Medina: 154 (104); Meigs: 338 (310); Mercer: 45 (28); Miami: 38 (45); Monroe: 214 (255); Montgomery: 31 (29); Morgan: 297 (366); Morrow: 133 (93); Muskingum: 455 (481); Noble: 263 (265); Ottawa: 35 (27); Paulding: 89 (69); Perry: 229 (240); Pickaway: 74 (55); Pike: 169 (168); Portage: 119 (112); Preble: 77 (69); Putnam: 27 (21); Richland: 269 (247); Ross: 257 (237); Sandusky: 63 (56); Scioto: 174 (168); Seneca: 117 (98); Shelby: 70 (60); Stark: 209 (166); Summit: 32 (38); Trumbull: 190 (216); Tuscarawas: 467 (396); Union: 79 (52); Van Wert: 32 (20); Vinton: 210 (255); Warren: 71 (82); Washington: 337 (344); Wayne: 194 (157); Williams: 111 (89); Wood: 51 (53); Wyandot: 108 (84).

Total: 14,168 (13,268).

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.