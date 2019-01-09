Union City Lions Club hosts its 1st meeting of 2019

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club started 2019 with its first January meeting.

Once again the meal was provided by D’s Restaurant. The program was an update by Larry Amspaugh on the past Christmas season’s activities at Harter Park.

A Community Christmas had a spectacular run in December with the Christmas lights at the park. Amspaugh said A Community Christmas had a Facebook page that had 37,000 hits. From Thanksgiving until Christmas night there were 5474 cars that drove through the park and $18,314.62 in donations was collected.

Organizations that manned the gates kept 25 percent of the gate receipts each night. The two nights the Union City Lions worked the gates there were 782 cars and the club’s 25 percent was $681.

Amspaugh also said the light display in the park brings people from all around during December. On Dec. 15 there were people who came through the park from more than 30 communities around Union City.

Lights and Flights – airplane rides from the airport in Winchester over Harter Park and back – also had a great year. A fundraiser for PAWS in Union City, there were 139 flights with three people per flight.