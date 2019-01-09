Greg Baumle appointed Arcanum mayor

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum welcomed in the first week of the new year with a new mayor.

Council member Greg Baumle was sworn in as Arcanum’s new mayor Tuesday night, following a special Arcanum Village Council reorganizational meeting in which he was selected by council to replace outgoing Mayor Judith Foureman, who resigned her position.

Council member Vanessa Delk, as council president, was slated to serve as interim mayor from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, but Foureman rescinded her planned Dec. 31 resignation until the Jan. 8 special meeting.

Baumle will serve at least the remainder of Foureman’s term, which runs through the rest of the year. He first became a member of council in May 2017, replacing former council member Julie Willis.

The new mayor will have a full slate of issues to address, including overseeing completion of the village’s new wastewater treatment plant and finalizing plans for a new town hall.

“It’s an exciting time in Arcanum right now,” Baumle said.

Baumle thanked Foureman for her service as a former council member and as mayor for the past seven years.

“I personally wish her nothing but a happy and healthy retirement,” he said.

Baumle addressed some of the turmoil left in the wake of Foureman’s resignation, prompted by what she called “disrespect” by some council members toward her, other council members and village employees.

“All I can do is be straightforward and honest and make sure there’s a good line of communication between myself, council and the administrative staff,” he said. “I look forward to it. I think I have a pretty good rapport with everybody right now, and I think it will work out OK.”

“We’re done, we’re turning the page,” he added. “It’s a positive, exciting time in this village.”

Baumle, who holds a masters degree in public administration, has been employed in public service for 19 years. In his “day job,” he is a battalion chief at the Huber Heights Fire Department. As mayor, Baumle said he plans to have office hours by appointment. He said filling out the rest of Foureman’s mayoral term will be “a good trial run” as he looks to possibly run in November for a full term of his own.

Baumle’s ascension to mayor leaves one council seat open, which he said council hopes to fill by its next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 29.

