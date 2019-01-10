Darke County Parks to host winter day camp

DARKE COUNTY – Parents can register their children for Darke County Parks winter day camp on Jan. 21 at Shawnee Prairie Preserve.

“Forts, Fire and Food” will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Children from kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to spend the day exploring the park, building forts, tracking, hiking, fire-starting and cooking over a roaring campfire.

Park naturalists will lead children through the activities, crafts and more while enjoying the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday off school.

The fee for the day is $15 and can be made by cash or check upon registration.

Guardians are asked to make sure their children dress for the weather, as the majority of this camp will be spent outdoors.

Individuals can register by calling Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165 or info@darkecountyparks.org.