Jesse Green seeking to be Greenville’s city law director

GREENVILLE — Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jesse J. Green is throwing his hat into the ring, hoping to be the Republican Party nominee for the City of Greenville law director position, with current Law Director Eric Brand not running for another term.

Green has a long legal career, spanning both military and civilian spheres. He has served with the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for the past 25 years.

Green graduated from Ball State University with his bachelor’s degree in prelaw before earning a juris doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law. Further, he graduated from the Naval Justice School, the Judge Advocate Officer Advanced Course, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

He first served in the Marine Corps, then was commissioned a major with the Ohio National Guard in 1997. During his time in the military, Green spent time in Japan, Nicaragua, Germany and Iraq, being presented multiple medals and commendations, including the Bronze Star.

He retired from the guard as a Lt. colonel in 2017.

Green is a present and past president of the Darke County Bar Association; a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, Ohio Prosecuting Attorney’s Association; and the National College of District Attorneys.

Asked why he is seeking the law directorship, Green said, “I think I bring a lot from the prosecutor’s office to the new position. In the past, it’s always been treated as a part-time position, sort of as an auxiliary to an attorney’s law practice. I view it as an entirely different thing. I want to be a full-time city law director. I think there is need for it.”

“I don’t think the elected officials in the city should have to wait two weeks or more to get an answer if they’ve got somebody right there in the building,” he said. “I’m looking at this as a full-time position, and I intend to give the citizens of Greenville full-time work.”

“I’ve been a part of this community since I got out of the service, I’ve raised my children here, and I want to do my very best to make Greenville a safe place to be, a vibrant place to be and help the city administration attract business to Greenville,” he added. “I’ve been in leadership positions in the military and outside the military, and I know how to work well within an organization.”

Candidates for the May 7 primary must file their petitions by Feb. 6. The general election is Nov. 5.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

By Erik Martin

