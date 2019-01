GREENVILLE – Community members are invited to an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Greenville Public Library in honor of Director John Vehre’s retirement.

Vehre had been the Greenville Public Library director since 1991 and accomplished many major undertakings such as the building expansion and renovation in 2007 and the passing of a levy in 2010. Cards would be appreciated.