Convicted sex offender Jessica Hardy sent back to prison for failing to register

GREENVILLE — A woman was ordered returned to prison to complete the final 21 months of a four-year sentence in Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jessica Hardy, 31, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony, in June of 2013. Though initially sentenced to four years in the Ohio Reformatory for Women on that charge, Hardy was granted judicial release in late 2015. She was charged with gross sexual imposition, also a third-degree felony, in 2017, but her indictment on that charge was later dismissed.

The crimes for which Hardy was convicted were committed against a male juvenile. As a Tier III sex offender, Hardy must register any address where she lives, works or attends school with the Sheriff’s Department of her county of residence every 90 days — or sooner, in the event of any changes — for the remainder of her life. She stood accused of failing to register, a third-degree felony, on Tuesday.

Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Deboarah Quigley appeared for the prosecution during Tuesday morning’s hearing while attorney Randall Braeden appeared for the defense.

Hardy entered a guilty plea to the charge and was ordered returned to prison to complete her original sentence for sexual battery. Judge Hein also sentenced Hardy to 18 months incarceration for the reporting violation, to be served concurrently with the 21-month term, as well as five years’ mandatory post-release supervision by the State Parole Board.

“We’ve been working with Jessica for a long time and getting nowhere,” Judge Hein told The Daily Advocate. “We tried community control, but she wasn’t performing well, so it didn’t make sense to try that with this new charge.”

Hardy was scheduled to stand trial on the failure to report charge this Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon but reached a plea agreement with the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday evening, according to Judge Hein.

By Anthony Baker

