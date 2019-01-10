Dine to donate for the Tom and Ann Knapke Scholarship

CELINA – On Jan. 23, CJ’s HighMarks in Celina and JT’s Brew & Grill in Greenville and St. Marys will donate 25 percent of sales to the Tom and Ann Knapke Scholarship with the Western Ohio Educational Foundation.

WOEF scholarships are in place to assist Wright State University-Lake Campus students in their pursuit of higher education in the local area.

Tom Knapke was a former dean of the Lake Campus, WOEF board member, professor emeritus and member of the Grand Lake St. Marys Restoration Committee. He and his wife, Ann, were advocates for the arts, and teaching was very important to both of them.

Ann Knapke passed away in 2013, and Tom Knapke unexpectedly died in 2018. Their legacies will live on through their contributions to students attending Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Individuals may contact Gretchen Rentz, coordinator for development and community relations, at 419-586-0336 with any questions or to make a donation to WOEF Scholarships.