Vectren reminds customers about safe snow and ice removal around gas meters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – With winter weather headed for the area, Vectren Energy Delivery reminded customers to proceed with caution when removing snow and ice around natural gas meters at their homes or businesses this winter.
Ice and snow accumulation can interfere with the proper operation of the gas meter given it needs to be able to release gas in case of a malfunction. Snow removal activities also can pose a hazard to the gas meter assembly or piping and result in a dangerous leak.
Individuals should follow these guidelines when removing snow and/or ice:
- Remove large icicles hanging over meter assemblies and appliance vents.
- If your gas meter is near a sidewalk or driveway, make sure whoever removes snow from your property is aware of its location.
- Use a broom – not a shovel – to clear snow from your meter assembly and vents.
- If your gas meter is encased in ice, do not attempt to melt and/or chip the ice, as this could cause damage to the meter. Allow the ice to melt on its own.
- Particular attention should be paid when moving snow on a commercial lot. Be sure not to pile snow around gas meters.
- Consider installing driveway entrance reflectors around gas meters in close proximity to a roadway or driveway.
- As always, if you suspect a gas leak or if your meter has been damaged, call Vectren at 1-800-227-1376.