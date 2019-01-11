Vectren reminds customers about safe snow and ice removal around gas meters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – With winter weather headed for the area, Vectren Energy Delivery reminded customers to proceed with caution when removing snow and ice around natural gas meters at their homes or businesses this winter.

Ice and snow accumulation can interfere with the proper operation of the gas meter given it needs to be able to release gas in case of a malfunction. Snow removal activities also can pose a hazard to the gas meter assembly or piping and result in a dangerous leak.

Individuals should follow these guidelines when removing snow and/or ice: